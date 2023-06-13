Listen to Steven Yeun's full Beef cover of Incubus' "Drive"

A24 Music

By Josh Johnson

We now have a full version of Beef star Steven Yeun's cover of the Incubus hit "Drive."

Yeun performed a snippet of the Make Yourself single during an episode of the Netflix series, in which he and Ali Wong play two people involved in a road rage incident.

"Drive" is one of several '90s/early 2000s rock songs featured in Drive, along with tracks by Bush, Collective Soul, System of a Down, Limp Bizkit, The Smashing Pumpkins and The Offspring. Beef music supervisor Tiffany Anders described "Drive" in particular as a metaphor for the arc of Yeun's character, Danny.

"[Showrunner Lee Sung Jin] always had that in the script with Danny singing it, which for a music supervisor makes you think, 'Oh, no. Don't do that,' because then it costs more," Anders explains. "All my general rules as a music supervisor went out the window on this show. But creatively it added up really well."

Yeun's full "Drive" cover is included in the new Beef companion soundtrack, Beef: The Bonus Tracks, which is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

