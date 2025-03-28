Listen to St. Vincent's ﻿'Death of a Unicorn﻿' song, 'DOA'

St. Vincent has released a new song called "DOA," recorded for the new film Death of a Unicorn.

The track is described in a press release as having "sweetly sinister pulsations and infectious guitar figures." You can hear for yourself now via digital outlets.

"DOA" follows St. Vincent's 2024 album, All Born Screaming, which includes the singles "Broken Man" and "Flea." She'll launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in April.

Death of a Unicorn is in theaters now. It stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father and daughter who accidentally run over a unicorn, which are not only real but are also out for vengeance and have big, sharp teeth.

