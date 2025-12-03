Listen to St. Vincent's version of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

ST. VINCENT St. Vincent on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

St. Vincent has shared a cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

As previously reported, the "Los Ageless" artist put her spin on the holiday classic for the soundtrack to the new Christmas movie Oh. What. Fun. 

"My favorite Christmas songs have an underlying sense of melancholy mixed in with the warmth of their familiarity," St. Vincent said. "Sung by a person who is presumably alone, 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' is a prime example: 'Next year all our troubles will be out of sight' ... the holiday season and its festivities are a temporary refuge, a reprieve after a s***** year. Hopefully the year to come will be better."

Oh. What. Fun. and its soundtrack are out now. The movie stars Michelle PfeifferFelicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary and Danielle Brooks, among others.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

