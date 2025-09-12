Listen as Smashing Pumpkins fire up their 'Chrome Jets'

Smashing Pumpkins are taking off with the release of a song called "Chrome Jets."

The track was originally recorded during the sessions for their 2024 album, Aghori Mhori Mei, and is billed as a "special release for fans."

In addition to listening to the song digitally, you can preorder a 12-inch vinyl featuring "Chrome Jets" on one side and a live cover of U2's song "Zoo Station" from a show in Berlin in 2024 on the other through Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop. Only 1,500 copies are available.

The Pumpkins will start their Rock Invasion tour Sept. 15 in Japan.

As previously reported, in November Corgan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins' classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness by performing what's described as a "new sonic and visual experience" at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

