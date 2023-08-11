Listen to previously unreleased Black Keys song "No Lovin'" off new '﻿Tell Everybody!'﻿ compilation

The Black Keys have shared a previously unreleased song called "No Lovin.'"

The track is included on a new blues compilation titled Tell Everybody!, which was produced and curated by frontman Dan Auerbach and put out by his Easy Eye Sound record label.

Tell Everybody! is out now. It also features artists Robert Finley, R.L. Boyce and Leo "Bud" Welch, as well as the solo Auerbach tune "Every Chance I Get (I Want You in the Flesh)," which dropped in July.

"No Lovin'" follows The Black Keys' 2022 album, Dropout Boogie.

