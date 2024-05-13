Listen to a preview of Jonny Greenwood's eight-hour organ piece

Radiohead Perform At Emirates Old Trafford Andrew Benge/Redferns (Andrew Benge/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has shared a preview of 268 Years of Reverb, the eight-hour organ piece he composed.

On social media, Greenwood posted a "short audio extract from the middle hour of the demo," which lasts about one minute and 48 seconds. That's about .004% of the whole thing.

268 Years of Reverb is set to premiere in full on Saturday, May 18, at England's Norfolk & Norwich Festival, and will be performed by James McVinnie and Eliza McCarthy. Attendees can choose between buying a ticket for the whole eight hours or for an hour-and-50-minute time slot.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!