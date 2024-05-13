Listen to a preview of Jonny Greenwood's eight-hour organ piece

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has shared a preview of 268 Years of Reverb, the eight-hour organ piece he composed.

On social media, Greenwood posted a "short audio extract from the middle hour of the demo," which lasts about one minute and 48 seconds. That's about .004% of the whole thing.

268 Years of Reverb is set to premiere in full on Saturday, May 18, at England's Norfolk & Norwich Festival, and will be performed by James McVinnie and Eliza McCarthy. Attendees can choose between buying a ticket for the whole eight hours or for an hour-and-50-minute time slot.

