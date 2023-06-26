Listen to Pearl Jam & Eddie Vedder on ﻿'The Bear'﻿ season 2 soundtrack playlist

Courtesy of FX

By Josh Johnson

If you binged all of The Bear on Hulu over the weekend, then you heard a lot of Pearl Jam.

Several songs from Eddie Vedder and company are featured on the show's just-premiered second season, including a newly released live rendition of the 2006 cut "Come Back."

The "Come Back" performance, which was recorded during a 2006 concert in Chicago, is included on The Bear season 2 soundtrack Spotify playlist, along with the Vs. tune "Animal" and Vedder's 2013 collaboration with Neil Finn, "Throw Your Arms Around Me."

The Bear follows the drama of a family sandwich shop in Chicago. Though Pearl Jam formed in Seattle amid the '90s grunge scene, Vedder has a close connection to the Windy City, having been born in nearby Evanston, Illinois. He's famously a big Chicago Cubs fan, which is explored in the 2017 Pearl Jam concert film Let's Play Two.

Other artists featured on The Bear season 2 playlist include Nine Inch Nails, R.E.M., The Smashing Pumpkins, Ramones, Elvis Costello & the Attractions, Lindsey Buckingham, George Harrison, Weezer, Pretenders and AC/DC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

