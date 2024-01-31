Listen to Paramore's "Burning Down the House" cover off upcoming ﻿'Stop Making Sense﻿' tribute album

Paramore's "Burning Down the House" cover has finally arrived.

As previously reported, Hayley Williams and company put their spin on the Talking Heads tune for an upcoming tribute to the iconic concert film and live album Stop Making Sense. The project was put together by the entertainment company A24, which released a new theatrical restoration of Stop Making Sense in 2023.

Paramore previously teased their contribution with a video featuring Williams opening a package containing Talking Heads frontman David Byrne's oversized suit, which he famously wore in Stop Making Sense. Now, the "Burning Down the House" cover is officially out via digital outlets and is streaming alongside a visualizer on YouTube.

A24 has also unveiled all the artists taking part in the tribute album, including Lorde, The National, Miley Cyrus, girl in red and The Linda Lindas. An official track list and release date has yet to be revealed, only that the record is "coming soon."

The "Burning Down the House" cover marks the first release from Paramore since the band mysteriously wiped all of their social media in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.