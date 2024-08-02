Listen to Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood's collaborative version of "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)"

Papa Roach has released a new version of their song "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)," which, as previously announced, features Carrie Underwood.

The joint track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video featuring Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix duetting with Underwood in the studio, cut with footage of the "Last Resort" rockers performing live. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

"We were humbled that Carrie was open to our mission, and hearing the power of Carrie's voice in that recording session we were blown away," Shaddix said of the collaboration, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Not only is her vocal ability unequaled, but the impact of her voice brings a new meaning to our cause and will help people all over the globe. It's an honor to have a 'Rock Star' bring life to this track with us."

"I'm such a huge fan of Jacoby and Papa Roach and was honored to be invited to record 'Leave a Light On' with them," Underwood added. "It's a beautiful song and the message behind it and the band's mission to shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness has never been more important."

The original "Leave a Light On" appears on Papa Roach's 2022 album, Ego Trip. It hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and reached the top 15 on Alternative Airplay.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

