Listen to Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood's collaborative version of "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)"

New Noize Records

By Josh Johnson

Papa Roach has released a new version of their song "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)," which, as previously announced, features Carrie Underwood.

The joint track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video featuring Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix duetting with Underwood in the studio, cut with footage of the "Last Resort" rockers performing live. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

"We were humbled that Carrie was open to our mission, and hearing the power of Carrie's voice in that recording session we were blown away," Shaddix said of the collaboration, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "Not only is her vocal ability unequaled, but the impact of her voice brings a new meaning to our cause and will help people all over the globe. It's an honor to have a 'Rock Star' bring life to this track with us."

"I'm such a huge fan of Jacoby and Papa Roach and was honored to be invited to record 'Leave a Light On' with them," Underwood added. "It's a beautiful song and the message behind it and the band's mission to shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness has never been more important."

The original "Leave a Light On" appears on Papa Roach's 2022 album, Ego Trip. It hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and reached the top 15 on Alternative Airplay.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!