Listen to Palaye Royale cover Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" on new '﻿Sextape' ﻿EP

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale has released a cover of Nine Inch Nails' famously profane song "Closer."

The recording is on the group's new EP, Sextape, which also includes renditions of the Donovan song "Season of the Witch" and Depeche Mode's "Stripped," as well as the previously released original single "Dead to Me."

You can listen to Sextape now via digital outlets. The "Closer" cover is accompanied by a fittingly gothic industrial video, which is streaming now on YouTube.

Palaye Royale's most recent album is 2022's Fever Dream. They also put out a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" in November.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

