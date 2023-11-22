Listen to Palaye Royale cover The Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings"

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

Despite all their rage, Palaye Royale has released a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings."

The "You'll Be Fine" rockers put their spin on the '90s alt classic for the soundtrack to a new sci-fi film called Divinity.

"Set in an otherworldly human existence, scientist Sterling Pierce dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum named 'Divinity,'" the movie's description reads. "Jaxxon Pierce, his son, now controls and manufactures his father's once-benevolent dream."

You can listen to the "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" cover now via digital outlets.

Palaye Royale released their latest album, Fever Dream, in 2022. We may be getting more music soon, as the band's been teasing the date December 8 on social media.

The Pumpkins, meanwhile, are gearing up to hit the road with Green Day in 2024. Before that, Billy Corgan and company are set to perform on a pair of ABC holiday specials, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing November 26 and December 25, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

