Listen to Noel Gallagher cover Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart"

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Four Kate Green/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds band covered the Joy Division classic "Love Will Tear Us Apart" during a recent performance on BBC Radio 2.

For the set, Gallagher and company were accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. They also played the High Flying Birds songs "Council Skies" and "AKA... What a Life!"

You can listen to the full performance now via BBC.co.uk.

Gallagher will release a new High Flying Birds album, titled Council Skies, Friday, June 2. That same day, the group will launch a U.S. co-headlining tour with Garbage in Auburn, Washington. Metric will also be on the bill.

