Listen to Noah Kahan cover The Beatles for new Hard Rock commercial

Noah Kahan covers The Beatles' "Come Together" in a new commercial for Hard Rock.

The ad promotes the company's new Unity loyalty program, which allows members to earn points toward free nights, dining and merchandise, and get special member perks at Hard Rock's 200 hotels, casinos, cafes and shops worldwide.

Kahan also appears in the commercial, as does Shakira, John Legend and soccer star Lionel Messi.

"I am such a huge fan of the Beatles. When I got the call from the Hard Rock team, I headed into the studio and had so much fun creating this special cover of one of their most iconic Beatles tunes," Kahan tells ABC Audio in an exclusive statement. "'Come Together' is such a solid, classic record to anchor their campaign, because it highlights all the ways Hard Rock's offerings are part of their global loyalty program."

If you sign up for a Unity account, you can enter for a chance to win tickets to Kahan's concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 15.

For more info, visit Unity.HardRock.com/come-together.

