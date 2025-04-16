Listen to new KennyHoopla song, 'NORTHERN LIGHTS//'

KennyHoopla has released a new song called "NORTHERN LIGHTS//."

"I made this song in my basement with my friend," KennyHoopla says. "I think it sounds like that, this song went through a lot of phases but I think it ended up back in its rawest form."

"I was listening to so much '90s shoegaze and post rock bands around this time," he continues. "I think this is probably a tribute to Sonic Youth and Ride for saving my life, which is what I think this song wanted and needed. No shiny s*** or production, just a journey."

You can listen to "NORTHERN LIGHTS//" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"NORTHERN LIGHTS//" follows KennyHoopla's 2024 single, "ONE TULIP//."

