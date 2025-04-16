Listen to new KennyHoopla song, 'NORTHERN LIGHTS//'

The Orchard
By Josh Johnson

KennyHoopla has released a new song called "NORTHERN LIGHTS//."

"I made this song in my basement with my friend," KennyHoopla says. "I think it sounds like that, this song went through a lot of phases but I think it ended up back in its rawest form."

"I was listening to so much '90s shoegaze and post rock bands around this time," he continues. "I think this is probably a tribute to Sonic Youth and Ride for saving my life, which is what I think this song wanted and needed. No shiny s*** or production, just a journey."

You can listen to "NORTHERN LIGHTS//" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"NORTHERN LIGHTS//" follows KennyHoopla's 2024 single, "ONE TULIP//."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!