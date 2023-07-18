Listen to new beabadoobee song, "the way things go"

Dirty Hit

By Josh Johnson

Beabadoobee has released a new single called "the way things go."

The track, described as an "airy, twinkling tune with a little sass," is the second fresh track from beabadoobee in 2023, following February's "Glue Song." Her most recent album is 2022's Beatopia.

You can listen to "the way things go" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

beabadoobee's 2023 has also included opening for select dates on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Her summer schedule includes a mix of headlining and festival dates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

