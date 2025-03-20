Listen to new Superheaven song, 'Stare at the Void'

Blue Grape Music
By Josh Johnson

Superheaven has released a new song called "Stare at the Void," a track off the band's upcoming self-titled album.

You can listen to "Stare at the Void" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying animated video on YouTube.

Superheaven the album drops April 18. It marks the grunge revivalists' first album in 10 years and comes after their 2013 single "Youngest Daughter" found an unexpected second life on TikTok.

You can catch Superheaven live on a U.S. tour launching in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!