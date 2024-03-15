Listen to new X Ambassadors song, "Half-Life"

Virgin Music Group

By Josh Johnson

X Ambassadors have released a new song called "Half-Life," a track off the band's upcoming album, Townie.

"'Half-Life' celebrates our friends, lovers, partners, spouses, pets, children," the "Renegades" outfit says. "The ones who open up new passages in your heart; new valves and capillaries, new corners you didn't even know existed before."

You can listen to "Half-Life" via digital outlets. An accompanying performance video is streaming on YouTube.

Townie is the fourth XA album and the follow-up to 2021's The Beautiful Liar. It's due out April 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

