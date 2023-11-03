Listen to new WILLOW single, "alone"

WILLOW has premiered a new single called "alone."

The track further expands her sound after she pursued a more pop-punk direction on her last two records, 2021's lately I feel EVERYTHING and 2022's .

"I think solitude can be scary for humans sometimes," WILLOW says. "There is so much space to remember and reflect on things that may be really painful for us. But in my experience, when we open ourselves to this specific flavor of groundlessness we begin to see the inner workings of our minds and hearts in so many beautiful ways that allow us to interact with life with more honesty and presence."

You can listen to "alone" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

