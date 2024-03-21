Listen to new Wallows song, "Calling After Me"

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Wallows have shared a new song called "Calling After Me," a track off the band's upcoming album, Model.

"Been real excited for this one to come out for a while now and it's finally yours," the "Are You Bored Yet?" outfit says. "Please enjoy."

You can listen to "Calling After Me" now via digital outlets.

Model, the follow-up to 2022's Tell Me That It's Over, arrives May 24. Lead single "Your Apartment" is out now.

Wallows will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

