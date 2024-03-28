Listen to new Vampire Weekend song, "Mary Boone"

Vampire Weekend has shared a new song called "Mary Boone," a track off the band's upcoming album, Only God Was Above Us.

"Mary Boone" is named after the famed New York City art dealer and samples the song "Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)" by the British group Soul II Soul.

You can listen to ""Mary Boone" now via digital outlets. It's also accompanied by a video, capturing a drive through the Lincoln Tunnel from New Jersey to Manhattan, which is streaming now on YouTube.

Only God Was Above Us will be released April 5. It also includes the previously released songs "Classical," "Capricorn" and "Gen-X Cops."

Vampire Weekend will celebrate the album's arrival with a show in Austin, Texas, on April 8 during the total solar eclipse, which will also stream live online. They'll launch a full U.S. tour in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.