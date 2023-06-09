Listen to new Thirty Seconds to Mars song, "Life Is Beautiful"

Thirty Seconds to Mars has premiered a new song called "Life Is Beautiful," a track off the band's upcoming album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day.

"As an artist, I hope to create music that connects deeply with people and our upcoming album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, is a testament to that pursuit," says frontman Jared Leto. "'Life Is Beautiful' is a song that examines the beauty and fragility of life, reminding us to embrace its fleeting moments and find solace in its unpredictable journey."

He adds, "I hope this song ignites some kind of a spark in the listener, reminding them that amidst the chaos and challenges of the world, there is always a glimmer of hope and beauty to be found."

You can listen to "Life Is Beautiful" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying lyric video is streaming now on YouTube.

It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, the follow-up to 2018's AMERICA, arrives September 15. It also includes the previously released single "Stuck."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.