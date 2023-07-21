Listen to new Tame Impala, HAIM & GAYLE songs on the '﻿Barbie' ﻿soundtrack

Atlantic Records/Warner Bros. Entertainment

By Josh Johnson

The much-anticipated Barbie movie has finally arrived along with its soundtrack.

Barbie: The Album includes new songs from Tame Impala, HAIM and GAYLE, titled "Journey to the Real World," "Home" and "butterflies," respectively. "butterflies" samples Crazy Town's hit "Butterfly."

You'll also find the previously released Billie Eilish single "What Was I Made For?" and the Ryan Gosling-sung "I'm Just Ken," which features guitar by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Other contributors include Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, is in theaters now.

