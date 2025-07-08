Listen to new song from The Hives, 'Legalize Living'

The Hives have premiered a new song called "Legalize Living," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives.

"Have you ever felt as though life is strangling you a little bit every day?" the "Hate to Say I Told You So" outfit muses. "Like a tight rollneck? Do you feel like they are constantly putting you in smaller cages and on tighter schedules?"

"Stop normalizing normalization!" the group continues. "The Hives call for the legalization of living across all countries now! Join The Hives in the campaign for the legalization of living! Things must change now!"

You can watch the "Legalize Living" video streaming on YouTube.

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives drops Aug. 29. It also includes the previously released songs "Enough Is Enough" and "Paint a Picture."

The Hives will launch a U.S. tour in September.

