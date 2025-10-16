Listen to new song from AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California

The Barbarians of California, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno's hardcore side project, have released a new song.

The track is called "PSEUDO INTELLECTUALS ARE HATING ON MY BAND!!! (pure power)" and features former Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley, who now fronts the band Many Eyes.

"We're super excited about 'Pseudo Intellectuals... ' for many reasons," the Barbarians say. "It probably covers more ground than we ever have in one, single song. Also, getting to have the legendary presence of Keith Buckley from Many Eyes and Every Time I Die on the song crosses off a big box on our bucket list."

The Barbarians also released a song called "Modern Fashion" in August. Their debut album, And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth, dropped in 2024.

You can see the Barbarians live at their Fall Fest Classic concert, taking place Nov. 10 in Los Angeles. The bill also includes Many Eyes and 7D7D, which features Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford.

