Listen to new sombr song, 'we never dated'

"Back to friends" artist sombr has premiered a new single called "we never dated."

On the track, the 19-year-old artist sings, "How come we never even dated/ But I still find myself thinking of you daily."

You can listen to "we never dated" now and watch its lyric video on YouTube.

Meanwhile, "back to friends," sombr's breakout hit, currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Sombr will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.