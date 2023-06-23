Listen to new Shannon Leto remix of Thirty Seconds to Mars' "Stuck"

Concord Records

By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a new remix of the single "Stuck" created by drummer Shannon Leto.

The updated recording is a slower and darker take on the original, in which frontman Jared Leto sings, "The way you move has got me stuck."

You can listen to the "Stuck" remix now via digital outlets.

The original "Stuck" is the lead single off the upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars album It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, due out September 15. Its video already has over 10 million YouTube views.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!