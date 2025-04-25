Listen to new Sam Fender song, 'Tyrants'

SAM FENDER Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Sam Fender has shared a new song called "Tyrants."

The track was previously exclusive to the "Seventeen Going Under" artist's vinyl Me and the Dog EP, which was released earlier in April for Record Store Day 2025. Now you can listen to "Tyrants" via the digital outlet of your choice.

"Tyrants" follows Fender's new album, People Watching, which was released in February.

Fender wrapped a run of U.S. tour dates, which included performances at Coachella, Thursday in Denver.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!