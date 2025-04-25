Listen to new Sam Fender song, 'Tyrants'

Sam Fender has shared a new song called "Tyrants."

The track was previously exclusive to the "Seventeen Going Under" artist's vinyl Me and the Dog EP, which was released earlier in April for Record Store Day 2025. Now you can listen to "Tyrants" via the digital outlet of your choice.

"Tyrants" follows Fender's new album, People Watching, which was released in February.

Fender wrapped a run of U.S. tour dates, which included performances at Coachella, Thursday in Denver.

