Listen to new Sam Fender song, 'I'm Always on Stage'

By Josh Johnson

Sam Fender has released a new song called "I'm Always on Stage."

The track will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of the "Seventeen Going Under" artist's latest album, People Watching. It was also included on Fender's vinyl Record Store Day-exclusive Me and The Dog EP.

The deluxe People Watching is due out Dec. 5. It also includes the song "Talk to You" featuring Elton John.

The original People Watching was released in February and won the 2025 Mercury Prize.

