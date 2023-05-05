Listen to new Saint Motel song, "Everyone's a Guru Now"

Saint Motel has premiered a new single called "Everyone's a Guru Now."

"The song started out with this tipsy piano saunter and grew from there," says frontman A/J Jackson. "Around the time I was writing the song, a lot of people I knew had been reinventing themselves as 'experts' and creating personas and courses. Perhaps some of that rubbed off on the lyrical matter."

"In the final phases of the song production, it ended up being a matter of what elements we could take away from the song and still let it stand," he adds. "Very excited to send this song off into the world!"

You can listen to "Everyone's a Guru Now" via digital outlets.

"Everyone's a Guru Now" follows Saint Motel's 2021 album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which spawned the singles "Van Horn," "Preach" and "It's All Happening."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.