Royal Blood has premiered a new song called "Supermodel Avalanches."

The tune is a bonus track included on the deluxe edition of Royal Blood's latest album, Back to the Water Below.

"Merry Riffmas," the duo declares of "Supermodel Avalanches." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

The original Back to the Water Below, which marked Royal Blood's fourth studio effort, dropped in September. It also includes the single "Pull Me Through."

