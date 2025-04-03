Listen to new Rise Against single, 'Prizefighter'

Rise Against has premiered a new single called "Prizefighter."

"'Prizefighter' is about a compulsion to create, that then creates an audience, and then your connection with that audience and your responsibilities to that audience, and how much an artist is obliged to that audience," says frontman Tim McIlrath. "It's trying to reconcile the shift from spectator to the public arena, and what you owe the people that are your fans versus what you owe your own mental health."

The track marks the second fresh offering from the "Savior" punks of 2025, along with January's "Nod." You can listen to "Prizefighter" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Prizefighter" and "Nod" mark Rise Against's first new music since their 2022 EP, Nowhere Generation II. Their most recent album is 2021's Nowhere Generation.

Rise Against is currently touring the U.S. alongside Papa Roach. They've also just announced they're playing the Long Beach, California, Warped Tour stop in July.

