Listen to new Portugal. The Man song, "Thunderdome"

Atlantic; Photo by Maclay Heriot

By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man enters the "Thunderdome" with their newest song.

The track, which will appear on the "Feel It Still" outfit's upcoming album, Chris Black Changed My Life, features The Roots rapper Black Thought and Mexican musician Natalia Lafourcade.

You can listen to "Thunderdome" now via digital outlets.

Chris Black Changed My Life, the follow-up to 2017's Woodstock, arrives June 23. It also includes the previously released songs "Dummy" and "Champ."

Portugal. The Man will be playing a number of shows this summer in support of Chris Black Changed My Life, including sets at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

