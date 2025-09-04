Listen to new Portugal. The Man song, 'Denali'

"Denali" single artwork. KNIK/Thirty Tigers
By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has premiered a new song called "Denali."

The track refers to the Alaska mountain, federally designated as Mount McKinley, which is the highest mountain peak in North America.

Portugal. The Man previously announced their Denali U.S. tour, kicking off in November.

"It's the name of a mountain, twenty-thousand feet high, 6 million years old," the "Feel It Still" band said at the time. "Some things are bigger than the present, steadier than feelings: certain, defiant, unmovable, clear. Maybe—maybe— music is one of the [sic] too."

The most recent Portugal. The Man album is 2023's Chris Black Saved My Life. They put out a single called "V.I.S." in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!