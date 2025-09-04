Listen to new Portugal. The Man song, 'Denali'

Portugal. The Man has premiered a new song called "Denali."

The track refers to the Alaska mountain, federally designated as Mount McKinley, which is the highest mountain peak in North America.

Portugal. The Man previously announced their Denali U.S. tour, kicking off in November.

"It's the name of a mountain, twenty-thousand feet high, 6 million years old," the "Feel It Still" band said at the time. "Some things are bigger than the present, steadier than feelings: certain, defiant, unmovable, clear. Maybe—maybe— music is one of the [sic] too."

The most recent Portugal. The Man album is 2023's Chris Black Saved My Life. They put out a single called "V.I.S." in April.

