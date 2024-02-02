Listen to new Porno for Pyros song, "Little Me"

The reunited and soon-to-be disbanding Porno for Pyros has released a new song.

The track is called "Little Me" and follows the 2023 singles "Agua" and "Pete's Dad." You can listen to "Little Me" now via digital outlets.

"Little Me" arrives just ahead of the launch of Porno for Pyros' upcoming farewell tour, set to kick off February 13 in Santa Ana, California. The outing, which marks the Perry Farrell-led outfit's first full live run in over 25 years, had originally been scheduled for 2023 before it was postponed. Upon rescheduling the dates, the Pyros announced that it would mark their final tour.

If you can't make it out to any of the shows, you can watch Porno for Pyros' Los Angeles performance stream live via Veeps on February 18.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.