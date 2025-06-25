Listen to new Papa Roach single, 'BRAINDEAD'

New Noize Records
By Josh Johnson

Papa Roach has premiered a new single called "BRAINDEAD."

The track features Toby Morse of the hardcore band H2O, who joins Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix in declaring "I don't want to waste it/ wake up f****** brain dead."

You can listen to "BRAINDEAD" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

"BRAINDEAD" follows Papa Roach's January single, "Even If It Kills Me." The band's most recent album is 2022's Ego Trip.

Papa Roach's Rise of the Roach tour alongside Rise Against will return to the U.S. in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

