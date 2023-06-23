Listen to new Nothing But Thieves song, "Keeping You Around"

Nothing But Thieves has released a new song called "Keeping You Around," a track off the band's upcoming album, Dead Club City.

"'Keeping You Around' is the first turning point people will hear about Dead Club City," the "Trip Switch" outfit says, referring to the concept of the record. "Up until now, it's been the perfect life and a change to follow. Not for everyone."

You can listen to "Keeping You Around" now via digital outlets.

Dead Club City, the follow-up to 2020's Moral Panic, is due out June 30. It also includes the previously released songs "Overcome" and "Welcome to the DCC."

Nothing But Thieves will launch a U.S. tour in support of Dead Club City in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

