Listen to new music from Thom Yorke's 'Confidenza' ﻿film soundtrack

XL Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Thom Yorke has shared new music composed for the soundtrack to the upcoming Italian film Confidenza.

You can listen to two tracks, "Knife Edge" and the instrumental "Prize Giving," now via digital outlets. "Knife Edge," which also features vocals from the Radiohead frontman, is accompanied by a video featuring scenes from the movie. You can watch that on YouTube.

Confidenza will premiere in Italian cinemas on Wednesday, April 24. Yorke's soundtrack will drop Friday, April 26, on digital formats, followed by a physical release on July 12.

Yorke previously scored the 2018 film Suspiria. His Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood, of course, is a prolific movie composer, having scored films including Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, The Master and Phantom Thread.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

