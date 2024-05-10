Listen to new music from Fitz & the Tantrums, Wallows & MisterWives

This New Music Friday features fresh tunes from Fitz & the Tantrums, Wallows and MisterWives.

Fitz & the Tantrums have released "No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)," which interpolates the Vitamin C end-of-school classic "Graduation (Friends Forever)."

"School's winding down, and summer is upon us," says frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick. "However, we wanted to remind everyone to never say goodbye forever. Those middle school, high school, and college friendships make us who we are. Even if we don't see those same people every day anymore, we carry those experiences forever."

"This is our tribute to all of those friends and everything they taught and showed us," he adds. "We just had to shout out Vitamin C in there and bring it full circle."

Wallows has debuted "A Warning," a track off their upcoming album, Model. It follows the previously released songs "Calling After Me," "Your Apartment" and "Bad Dream."

Model, the follow-up to 2022's Tell Me That It's Over, drops May 24.

MisterWives has announced a deluxe version of their 2023 album, Nosebleeds, due out in the summer. One of the bonus tracks, called "Organized Chaos," is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.