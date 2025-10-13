Listen to new Militarie Gun song, 'God Owes Me Money'

Militarie Gun has released a new song called "God Owes Me Money," a track off the band's upcoming album, God Save the Gun.

"'God Owes Me Money' is a focal point of the new album, showcasing a new dimension of Militarie Gun’s catalog with its earworm of a hook, synth melodies and an arena-ready chorus," a press release reads.

God Save the Gun is due out Friday. It's the follow-up to 2023's Life Under the Gun, which includes the single "Do It Faster."

Militarie Gun will launch a U.S. tour in support of God Save the Gun on Oct. 25 in Palm Springs, California. They'll also hit the road with Joyce Manor in March.

