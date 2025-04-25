Listen to new Linkin Park song, 'Unshatter'

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has shared a new song called "Unshatter," a previously unreleased track included on the upcoming deluxe version of the band's From Zero album.

"'Unshatter' was an early track we made while recording From Zero," says co-vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda. "[Singer] Emily [Armstrong]'s huge vocal in the bridge was one of the moments that gave us an indication of what was possible together."

You can listen to "Unshatter" now via digital outlets.

The deluxe From Zero will be released on May 16. It also includes the previously released bonus track "Up from the Bottom" and a new song called "Let You Fade."

The original From Zero dropped in November. It marked Linkin Park's first album with Armstrong, and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Linkin Park will launch a U.S. tour in support of From Zero Saturday in Austin, Texas.

