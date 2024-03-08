Listen to new Lauren Mayberry solo song, "Change Shapes"

CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry has released a new solo song called "Change Shapes."

The track follow the 2023 release of the singles "Are You Awake?" and "Shame." You can listen to "Change Shapes" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

Mayberry also embarked on her first solo tour in 2023, which included dates opening for Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service.

The most recent CHVRCHES album is 2021's Screen Violence.

