Listen to new Lana Del Rey song, 'Henry, come on'

Interscope Records
By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey has premiered a new single called "Henry, come on."

The track follows the "Video Games" artist's 2023 album, Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Del Rey announced in November that her next album is called The Right Person Will Stay, and will be released in May.

You can listen to "Henry, come on" now via digital outlets.

Since putting out Ocean Blvd, Del Rey's also released a collaboration with Quavo, "Tough," in 2024, and guested on The Weeknd's new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which dropped in January.

Del Rey's live schedule includes playing the Stagecoach country festival on April 25.

