Listen to new K.Flay song, "Carsick"

Giant Music

By Josh Johnson

K.Flay has shared a new song called "Carsick."

"'Carsick' is about the moment you want to get off the ride," the "Blood in the Cut" artist says. "When the chaos isn't fun anymore. I tried to capture both the dizzying feeling of being in a toxic relationship and the freedom that comes with leaving it."

You can listen to "Carsick" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

"Carsick" follows K.Flay's new album, MONO, which dropped in September. K.Flay will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in March.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

