Listen to new Judah & the Lion song, "Leave It Better Than You Found It"

Cletus the Van Records

By Josh Johnson

Judah & the Lion have shared a new song called "Leave It Better Than You Found It."

"Life sucks -- haha," says frontman Judah Akers. "While that may be true, what is also true is that life is beautiful."

"It's funny how the older I get the more I realize the following statement speaks volumes when it comes to life," he continues. "'Accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.' This song, 'Leave It Better Than You Found It,' embodies this belief."

The track features country singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Leave It Better Than You Found It" is one of several new songs Judah & the Lion dropped in 2023, such as the K.Flay collaboration "Son of a Gun." The group's most recent album is 2022's Revival.

Judah & the Lion will hit the road on a U.S. tour in April.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

