Listen to new HAIM song, 'Everybody's trying to figure me out'

Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

HAIM has shared a new song called "Everybody's trying to figure me out."

The track is described in a press release as a "contemplative exploration about feeling misunderstood," while Danielle Haim says that it's "my favorite song we've written in the last couple years."

"Writing it has gotten me through some hard times, and we felt this might be of some use to get our vibes right for this summer!" Danielle says. "I started writing this after a panic attack I had the night I got home from tour. I was very confused because I was SO SO SO happy about our incredible tour, but something about being alone with myself scared the s*** out of me."

"After a lot of reflecting I realized I've let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but I realized in making everyone else happy, I lost myself," she continues. "I wrote this as a way to believe in myself again and quit being scared to do what I want. I hope this finds anyone who needs it."

You can listen to "Everybody's trying to figure me out" now via digital outlets.

"Everybody's trying to figure me out" follows the March single "Relationships." Both tracks will appear on the upcoming fourth HAIM album, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

