Listen to new Grouplove song, "Chances"

Grouplove has shared a new song called "Chances."

"I'm reclusive, I get in my head a lot and I write a lot of lists," says vocalist Hannah Hooper. "I'm painfully aware that all the magic in my life happens when I'm not like this. When I take chances — big ones, small ones, scary ones… whatever they may be, that's when I grow."

You can listen to "Chances" now via digital outlets.

"Chances" follows Grouplove's 2023 album, I Want It All Right Now, which includes the single "Hello." Grouplove will launch a U.S. headlining tour February 28 in Seattle.

