Listen to new Green Day song, "One Eyed Bastard"

Disney/Chris Willard

By Josh Johnson

Green Day has shared a new song called "One Eyed Bastard," a track off their upcoming album, Saviors.

"'One Eyed Bastard' started off as just a riff that I had -- a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff," says frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life."

"That's the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, 'That was an awful time,'" he continues. "Everybody's got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts -- it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting."

You can listen to "One Eyed Bastard" now via digital outlets.

Saviors, the follow-up to 2020's Father of All..., arrives January 19. It also includes the lead single, "The American Dream Is Killing Me," as well as the tracks "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "Dilemma."

Green Day will support Saviors on a world tour; the U.S. leg launches in July. During the tour, Green Day will also be celebrating the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their albums Dookie and American Idiot, respectively.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

