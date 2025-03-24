Listen to new Good Neighbours song 'Starry Eyed' & look forward to more music from the road

Polydor Records
By Josh Johnson

Good Neighbours have released a new song called "Starry Eyed."

The track, which is out now, follows the January single "Ripple" and the U.K. duo's 2024 breakout hit, "Home." As member Scott Verrill tells ABC Audio, you can expect more fresh material from him and bandmate Oli Fox coming soon.

"We're trying to finish our debut album kind of, like, on the road," Verrill shares. "We're, like, 80 percent of the way there with that to come out for the end of the year. "

Good Neighbours got off tour opening for Foster the People earlier in March, and Verrill says he and Fox "definitely romanticized the idea of recording and writing on a bus." Fox adds that the mobile setup also impacted his and Verrill's approach to recording.

"When you are in the studio and you're surrounded by all of your little gadgets, it's so easy to keep tinkering on a song," Fox says. "Whereas I think we've actually been really quite streamlined now, 'cause we've just got the laptops and just got a mic."

Good Neighbours will be back on tour with a run of U.K. dates in April, followed by a batch of U.S. headlining shows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

