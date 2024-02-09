Listen to new girl in red song, "Too Much"

Girl in red has shared a new song called "Too Much," the first single off her upcoming sophomore album, I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!

The track finds girl in red breaking up with someone who thinks that she's "too much." In the chorus, she sings, "So please/ Don't say I'm too much/ That I'm over the top/ You don’t understand me."

You can listen to "Too Much" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY! will be released April 12. It's the follow-up to 2021's If I Could Make It Go Quiet, which spawned the singles "Serotonin" and "I'll Call You Mine."

Here's the I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY! track list:

"I'm Back"

"DOING IT AGAIN BABY"

"Too Much"

"Phantom Pain"

"You Need Me Now?"

"A Night to Remember"

"Pick Me"

"Ugly Side"

"New Love"

"★★★★★"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

