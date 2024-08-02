Listen to new Finger Eleven single, "Adrenaline"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Finger Eleven has dropped a new song called "Adrenaline."

The track is the first single off the "Paralyzer" outfit's upcoming album, due out in 2025.

"Sonically, I think 'Adrenaline' showcases a different side of the band," says frontman Scott Anderson. "There's an exciting pulse in the music and I wanted the lyrics to keep up with that same energetic level. The song makes me want to go out and try something wild, or at the very least: turn it up real loud."

You can listen to "Adrenaline" now via digital outlets. Its video will premiere Aug. 23.

The most recent Finger Eleven album is 2015's Five Crooked Lines. They put out a best-of compilation in 2023 featuring an unreleased track called "Together Right."

Finger Eleven is currently on the road supporting the Creed reunion tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

